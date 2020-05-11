Construction notice: Section of Liverpool Street closed starting May 25

Norfolk Street to Dublin Street North
About the project
The City is working with Drexler Construction Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface on Liverpool Street.
Work begins May 25
Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 25 and take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Liverpool Street closed
Liverpool Street will be closed from Norfolk Street to Dublin Street to through traffic during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Local traffic will be permitted along Liverpool Street, however, there will be no through access at 3 Liverpool Street.
Pedestrian access
The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians across from 3 Liverpool Street during construction.
Property and business access and parking
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2241
[email protected]