Construction notice: Section of Liverpool Street closed starting May 25

Norfolk Street to Dublin Street North

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface on Liverpool Street.

Work begins May 25

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 25 and take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Liverpool Street closed

Liverpool Street will be closed from Norfolk Street to Dublin Street to through traffic during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Local traffic will be permitted along Liverpool Street, however, there will be no through access at 3 Liverpool Street.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians across from 3 Liverpool Street during construction.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]