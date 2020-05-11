Construction notice: Rodney Boulevard construction starts May 19

Dean Avenue to Young Street

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Limited to construct curbs and finish the boulevards. All work will take place on City property on Rodney Boulevard and Dean Avenue.

Work begins May 19

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, May 19 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Rodney Boulevard open

Rodney Boulevard will be open during the construction project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]