Construction notice: Paisley Road eastbound lanes closed starting May 25

Hanlon Expressway to Fischer Drive

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving Inc. to:

Replace curbs

Remove surface asphalt, and

Repave the road surface.

All work will take place on City property.

Work begins May 25

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 25 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Eastbound lanes closed and detour in effect

The eastbound lanes on Paisley Road will be closed between the Hanlon Expressway and Fischer Drive. The eastbound lanes on Paisley Road between Fischer Drive and Imperial Road North will be for local traffic only. Please follow the signed detour route along Imperial Road South, to Imperial Road North, to Willow Road and to the Hanlon Expressway.

Westbound traffic on Paisley Road will be unaffected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ken Vanderwal, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2319

[email protected]