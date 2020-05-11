Construction notice: Mary Street construction starts May 19

Forbes Avenue to Fairview Boulevard

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Limited to:

Construct curbs and sidewalk, and; Finish boulevards

All work will take place on City property on Mary Street between Forbes Avenue to Fairview Boulevard.

Work begins May 19

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, May 19 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Mary Street open

Mary Street will be open during the construction project.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 79 Mary Street during construction. Use the sidewalk on the east side of the street.

Property access and parking

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Technical Services, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]