Construction notice: Manitoba Street temporarily closed starting May 19

Ontario Street to Huron Street
About the project
Work begins May 19
Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, May 19 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Manitoba Street to have temporary closures
Manitoba Street will be temporarily closed to traffic from Ontario Street to Huron Street. Local access will be permitted.
Pedestrian access
The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.
Property access and on-street parking
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property. Residents may be asked to move vehicles to allow for access. Overnight on-street parking will remain unaffected.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
David Di Pietro, Project Engineer
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 3574
[email protected]