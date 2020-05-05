Construction notice: Manitoba Street temporarily closed starting May 19

Ontario Street to Huron Street

About the project

Work begins May 19

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, May 19 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Manitoba Street to have temporary closures

Manitoba Street will be temporarily closed to traffic from Ontario Street to Huron Street. Local access will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access and on-street parking

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property. Residents may be asked to move vehicles to allow for access. Overnight on-street parking will remain unaffected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

David Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3574

[email protected]