Construction notice: Kvenitt Place closed starting June 3

Crane Avenue to Kendrick Ave

About the project

The City is working with James Thoume Excavating Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins June 3

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, June 3 and take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Knevitt Place closed

Knevitt Place will be closed from Crane Avenue to Kendrick Avenue to through traffic during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]