Construction notice: James Street West construction starting May 19

At Forest Hill Drive

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Limited to construct curbs and boulevards on James Street West at Forest Hill Drive. All work will take place on City property.

Work begins May 19

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, May 19 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

James Street West open

James Street West will remain open to through traffic during the project.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access and parking

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Technical Services, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]