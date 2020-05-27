Construction notice: Hanlon Creek Boulevard lane reductions starting June 3

At Downey Road

About the project

The City is working with Alfred Fach Excavating Inc. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins June 3

Work is expected to start on or about June 3 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Hanlon Creek Boulevard during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not expected, however, delays should be expected.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]