Community gardens open May 15 under COVID-19 guidelines

Guelph, Ont., May 12, 2020 – Community gardens in Guelph will open on May 15, following the Provincial Order to include community gardens as an essential service during COVID-19.

Conditions for opening Guelph’s community gardens include following Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health’s guidelines that ensure gardeners and the public stay safe.

Community garden guidelines include:

Restricting garden access to community gardener coordinators and registered gardeners—no access to the public at this time.

Maintaining a distance of 2 metres (6.5 feet) between gardeners,

Washing your hands before and after gardening.

Cleaning all shared spaces and high-touch areas.

Using your own gardening tools and gloves or cleaning shared tools and gloves after using.

Gardeners who do not follow public health guidelines may be asked to leave the garden, or face fines for non-compliance under the Ontario Emergency Measures Orders and Regulations.

The complete Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health guidelines are posted online at guelph.ca/communitygardens.

New community gardens announced in four Guelph parks

The City engaged with residents in early 2020 on four proposed community gardens. Construction of a garden at Burns Drive Park will move forward immediately.

The proposed gardens at Stephanie Drive Park, St. George’s Park and Mollison Drive Park will be built this fall for gardening in 2021.

Community Gardens Engagement Summary

Kids Get Growing Gardening Kits

Looking for a way to keep kids busy and teach them something new? Our Food Future will be providing free gardening kits to over 700 kids in Guelph-Wellington. Details on how to sign-up for and pick-up the kits will be posted on foodfuture.ca May 14.

