City of Guelph responding to Coronavirus

The situation is changing quickly. This page will be updated daily by 4 p.m.

Health Resources

Questions about COVID-19?

contact Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health

Check your symptoms

Self-assessment tool on ontario.ca/coronavirus

Mental health support and resources



Prevent the spread #stayhome

Health officials and the Province of Ontario have provided the following guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and other colds and diseases:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow

stay home; only go out for essentials like groceries or medication

shop once a week, only buy what you need

stay at least two metres (6.5 feet) from people you don’t live with

walk in your neighbourhood for fresh air and exercise

leash all dogs and avoid parks, sports fields and popular gathering places

gatherings of more than five people who don’t live together are not permitted on public or private property

Health agencies

911 is for emergencies only

Please help keep lines clear for people who need to go to the emergency department for treatment; people with severe shortness of breath or other serious illnesses.

City services

Report a COVID-19 concern

groups in parks, non-essential business

City administration offices and facilities closed to the public

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, City Hall, administration offices, arenas, pools, recreation centres, libraries, theatres and museums are closed to the public until the state of emergency is lifted.

The Guelph Provincial Offences Court administration office and Prosecutions Office is closed to the public until further notice. All pending Provincial Offences matters scheduled to appear between March 16 and May 29, 2020, are adjourned to a future court date.

Please consider using online services during this time. We will reopen facilities and restore services based on advice from local health officials.

Meetings and events

Where possible, the City is hosting online meetings of City Council and committees. In-person meetings and events are cancelled.

Special City Council meeting May 11 at 2 p.m.

An agenda will be posted no later than Thursday, April 30. Comments and delegations are being accepted. Learn more at guelph.ca/delegation. The special meeting will be streamed online in the same way as the recent April 16 meeting. You can watch online at guelph.ca/live.

The May 4 Committee of the Whole meeting and the May 11 City Council planning meeting are cancelled. A revised City Council meeting calendar for May through August will be brought to Council for consideration at the May 11 meeting, including dates for regular Council meetings and planning meetings.

Building and construction

The province has ordered non-essential, non-residential construction to stop. The City will not complete building inspections for these projects.

We will continue to accept and process building permit applications. We will perform inspections for unoccupied buildings, and outdoor inspections for occupied buildings.

We have reduced utility location services. Locates for emergencies and businesses providing essential services will be prioritized. Before you dig, call 1-800-400-2255 or visit on1call.com to request utility locates.

City employees will not enter private property to perform water meter replacements or enforce City bylaws until further notice.

Guelph Farmers’ Market

Guelph Farmers’ Market building is not big enough for vendors and shoppers to stay 2 metres (6.5 feet) apart. Limiting the number of people inside the building would cause people to gather outside the building. Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health does not have resources available to conduct necessary inspections for outdoor vendors.

Use the directory to contact your favourite market vendors.

Garbage and recycling

If everyone in your household is healthy and no one is self-isolating, please keep sorting your organics, recyclables and garbage as usual. Guelph’s recycling and organics facilities are still operating.

If anyone in your home is self-isolating due to COVID-19 symptoms, has tested positive for COVID-19, or is isolating due to travel outside Canada, please put all recyclables and garbage in bags (any bag is fine) in your grey cart. Keep using your green cart as usual.

Can’t fit everything in your grey cart? Call us at 519-767-0598.

Please report illegal dumping

Large item and extra cart pickup available

Please contact us to arrange a large item pickup, or additional grey cart pickup. Fees apply.

Put bagged yard waste out with your grey cart until June

To encourage people to stay home, the City is collecting bagged yard waste every other week until June. Please put bagged yard waste at the curb on your regular grey cart collection day. Guelph’s Waste Resource Innovation Centre and public drop-off are closed to residents. Learn more at guelph.ca/leaves

Public waste drop-off open to commercial users Monday to Friday 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Please stay at least 2 metres (6.5 feet) away from other people on site. Do not visit the facility if you are ill or if you’ve travelled outside Canada in the past 14 days.

Guelph Transit and mobility service: free until July 1

Please avoid all unnecessary travel. Help protect transit riders, drivers, their families and our community.

Free transit service continues until July 1, so people can get to essential workplaces, medical appointments and grocery shopping. No more than 10 passengers per bus.

Do not use public transit if you are feeling unwell, or you have travelled outside Canada within the past 14 days. Administration offices are closed to the public.

Mobility service hours

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mobility service users will be screened; many customers are older adults who may be more at risk of severe illness.

Parks and Trails

While using City trails, please stay at least two metres (6.5 feet) away from people you don’t live with. We’ve taped off areas that may be less than two metres wide.

All playground equipment, sports fields, tennis and basketball courts, Silvercreek Skate Park and all off-leash areas are closed. You may walk through these areas, but do not stay or play. All dogs must be on a leash.

Picking up litter? Please use caution.

We don’t encourage anyone to do anything other than walk through parks or trails. If you choose to pick up litter while you’re out walking, please use caution. We want everyone to follow advice from our local health officials; stay home and stay healthy.

Report litter in a park

The following park parking lots are closed:

Boathouse

Bristol Street Park

Centennial Park

Crane Park

Eramosa Park (behind waterworks)

Exhibition Park

Grange Road Park

Howitt Park

John Gamble Park (Hanlon Creek dog park)

Lyon Park

Margaret Greene Park

Norm Jary Park

Orin Reid Park

Riverside Park

Royal City Park

Severn Park

Silvercreek Park

South End Park

St. George’s Park

St. James track

University Village

York Road Park

Parking

There are no parking fees or time limits in City parking lots or metered spaces until July 1, 2020. Please don’t park in front of fire hydrants, private driveways or in fire and emergency routes.

Please report parking safety violations

Property taxes

If you can, please pay your property tax installments when they are due on June 30. These funds help cover the cost of delivering critical services during this emergency.

If you need to delay payment, the City won’t charge interest, penalty or collection fees until August 1, 2020. If you would like to reschedule your pre-authorized tax payments please contact us at [email protected] or 519-822-1260 extension 5605.

Recreation programs, facility rentals and refunds

If you registered for programs or classes, rented a sports field, booked a picnic shelter or reserved any other recreation facility before July 6, 2020, you will receive a credit or refund. For more information about recreation program credits and refunds please email [email protected] or call 519-837-5699.

Water and wastewater

Drinking water and sewage treatment is unaffected. The City’s water meter replacement program is postponed.

The City will not charge late fees or interest on water, wastewater or stormwater bills until August 1, 2020.

Guelph’s water and stormwater rebate programs are suspended. You can submit an application, and we will process it when all City programs and services are restored. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

The City’s annual rain barrel sale is cancelled.

Support for people and families

Emergency childcare for front-line workers

The County of Wellington is working in partnership with the Ministry of Education to provide free licensed child care for healthcare and other frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial support for food, rent, childcare

Ontario Emergency Assistance Program can help you with the cost of food, rent, childcare, disability support, medicine transportation and housing. There is also funding available through the Province of Ontario for families with children who are not in school or child care as a result of COVID-19.

To apply, visit wellingtoncounty.ca, apply for Ontario Works online or call 519-837-6274.

Support for seniors, mortgage payments, income taxes and more

Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan includes updated employment insurance benefits, mortgage support, income tax flexibility, and the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Support for people facing unemployment or unable to work

The new Canada Emergency Response Benefit will provide a taxable benefit of $2,000 a month for up to 4 months.

Learn more and apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

Support for homeless, food insecure

Several local agencies are working together to support people who may need food and shelter during this crisis. Learn more about Guelph’s plan to help the homeless during COVID-19.

Please contact the County of Wellington 519-837-6274 with any questions about social housing or emergency housing.

Provincial and Federal contacts

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Support for businesses

Government of Canada

Resources for Canadian Businesses offers Temporary Business Wage Subsidy, work sharing options, tax deferrals, loans, and mortgage deferrals.

National Research Council Canada (NRC) Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP) Innovation Assistance Program offers assistance to small and medium-sized Canadian businesses unable to secure funding under the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and the Business Credit Availability Program financial assistance.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Government of Ontario

Read about the support available for businesses from the Government of Ontario.

Essential workplaces

Read the list of essential workplaces in response to COVID-19. If you have questions about impacts to your business or employment, call the Stop the Spread Business Information Line at 1-888-444-3659.

Affordable energy, Employer Health Tax exemption

Ontario’s Action Plan: Responding to COVID-19, including time-of-use pricing and other energy affordability measures, and a temporary increase to the Employer Health Tax exemption.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Guelph Wellington business support

The City will continue issuing and renewing business licenses, and defer fees until August 1, 2020.

Please contact the City of Guelph’s Economic Development department if you have general questions or require business support. Get updates in the Mind Your Business e-newsletter, or follow Invest In Guelph on Facebook or Twitter.

Can your business help respond to Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Next Generation Manufacturing (NGen) Canada

$50 million in Supercluster funding to support companies as they rapidly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by building a Canadian supply of essential equipment, products, and therapeutics.

Learn more and apply for NGen funding

Challenges Procurement Program

Learn more about the Challenges Procurement Program

Ontario Together Fund $50 million

The Ontario Together Fund will help companies retool, build capacity or adopt the technological changes needed to produce supplies and equipment for hospitals, long-term care homes and other critical public services.

Learn more and apply for Ontario Together funding Ontario Together: help fight the Coronavirus

Volunteering during COVID-19

The People Information Network is the best place to connect with organizations looking for volunteers to help out during COVID-19. Subscribe to weekly updates follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter or call 519-821-0632 for current opportunities.

Media contact

Mary Jo Milhommens

Manager, Corporate Communications

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

519-822-1260 extension 3323

Mobile: 519-766-2428

[email protected]