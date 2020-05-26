City and library reach tentative agreements with CUPE unions

Guelph Ont., May 26, 2020—The City of Guelph, the Guelph Public Library and Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) locals 241, 973 and 1946 have reached tentative collective agreements for Guelph’s outside, office and library employees.
“We’re pleased to reach these agreements without any disruption to City programs and services,” said Trevor Lee, deputy chief administrative officer, Corporate Services. “We want to thank the unions for working together to negotiate affordable settlements that protect taxpayers’ interests and provide fair, equitable and competitive compensation to employees.”
The details of the settlement will be released after the unions hold their ratification votes in the coming weeks.
About the unions
The City employs full-time and regular part-time positions in each of the CUPE bargaining units. CUPE 241 represents Guelph’s full-time and regular part-time outside employees. CUPE 973 represents full-time and regular part-time office employees and CUPE 1946 represents full-time and regular part-time library employees.
Media contact:
|Trevor Lee, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer,
Corporate Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2281
[email protected]
|Steve Kraft
Guelph Public Library
519-824-6220 X224
[email protected]
|Tiffany McVeigh
President
CUPE Local 241
[email protected]
|Connie McDonald
President
CUPE Local 973
[email protected]
|Tricia Gray
President
CUPE Local 1946
[email protected]