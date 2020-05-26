City and library reach tentative agreements with CUPE unions

Guelph Ont., May 26, 2020—The City of Guelph, the Guelph Public Library and Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) locals 241, 973 and 1946 have reached tentative collective agreements for Guelph’s outside, office and library employees.

“We’re pleased to reach these agreements without any disruption to City programs and services,” said Trevor Lee, deputy chief administrative officer, Corporate Services. “We want to thank the unions for working together to negotiate affordable settlements that protect taxpayers’ interests and provide fair, equitable and competitive compensation to employees.”

The details of the settlement will be released after the unions hold their ratification votes in the coming weeks.

About the unions

The City employs full-time and regular part-time positions in each of the CUPE bargaining units. CUPE 241 represents Guelph’s full-time and regular part-time outside employees. CUPE 973 represents full-time and regular part-time office employees and CUPE 1946 represents full-time and regular part-time library employees.

Media contact: