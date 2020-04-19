To our volunteers, thank you!

In 2019 …
1,572+ volunteers
94,449 hours
Economic value: $2.71 million (hours x the 2019 average wage for Canadians)
Community value: Priceless!
Volunteers create positive impacts in our community. Here’s where you can get involved:
- Aquatics
- Recreation
- Guelph Youth Council
- Evergreen Seniors Community Centre
- One2One
- Guelph Civic Museum and McCrae House
- River Run Centre
To learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit guelph.ca/volunteer. During COVID-19, we encourage you to reach out to PIN for community volunteer opportunities.