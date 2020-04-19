To our volunteers, thank you!

In 2019 …

1,572+ volunteers

94,449 hours

Economic value: $2.71 million (hours x the 2019 average wage for Canadians)

Community value: Priceless!

Volunteers create positive impacts in our community. Here’s where you can get involved:

  • Aquatics
  • Recreation
  • Guelph Youth Council
  • Evergreen Seniors Community Centre
  • One2One
  • Guelph Civic Museum and McCrae House
  • River Run Centre

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit guelph.ca/volunteer. During COVID-19, we encourage you to reach out to PIN for community volunteer opportunities.

 