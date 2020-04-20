Statement from Mayor Cam Guthrie on the shooting in Portapique, Nova Scotia

The City of Guelph joins communities across Canada in mourning the heartbreaking loss of life in the mass shooting in Portapique, Nova Scotia over the weekend.

At this time, media reports confirm that 16 innocent lives have been lost, including RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims of this senseless attack. We are also thinking of the first responders who rushed to the scene, risking their own lives to save others. In times like these, we are reminded of the courage, strength, and commitment they demonstrate each day.

The flags at City of Guelph facilities will be lowered to half-mast in memory of the victims of this terrible tragedy, and will remain lowered until sunset on Wednesday, April 22. Half-masting our flag is one small way that the City of Guelph can show our sympathy for the people of Nova Scotia. From one community to another, we share in their grief and offer our sincere condolences.

Cam Guthrie

Mayor