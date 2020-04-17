Yard waste will be collected at the curb on your grey cart days until June

Key Facts

Spring yard waste collection starts April 20

Yard waste collection will happen every other week on your grey cart collection week until June

Residents can bag or bundle yard waste and leave it at the curb

Guelph, Ont., April 17, 2020—On Thursday, April 16, Guelph City Council approved an early start to the City’s spring yard waste collection and increased the number of pickups. Yard waste will be collected every other week on grey cart collection days starting April 20 until June. This change was made to help residents while the public waste drop-off is closed as part of the City’s response to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Yard waste collection begins Monday, April 20 on your grey cart collection day.

How to prepare yard waste

Loose yard waste must be placed in paper bags, or in a clearly labeled container. This includes:

leaves

hedge trimmings

woody plants (e.g. vines or rose bushes)

Grass clippings are not accepted in green carts or during curbside yard waste collection. Bags and containers must not weigh more than 20 kilograms (44 pounds) each.

Brush, branches and tree limbs with a diameter less than 5 centimetres (2 inches) must be tied up with string or twine (no plastic or metal) in bundles no larger than one metre (three feet) long by 0.6 metres (two feet) wide and weighing no more than 20 kilograms (44 pounds) each.

Use leaves and grass clippings in your yard

Some yard waste can provide vital nutrients to lawns and gardens. Try these tips for a healthy landscape:

Use mulched leaves on the lawn to help control weeds and create healthier growing conditions

Leave grass clippings on the lawn to decompose and release organic matter and valuable nutrients into your lawn. This is known as grasscycling.

Try home composting—it provides free, nutrient-rich organic matter for lawns and gardens

In between yard waste collection, you can top up your green cart with yard waste (except grass clippings).

