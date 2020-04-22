Special Guelph City Council meeting May 11 at 2 p.m.

Delegates can register or send comments online

Guelph, Ont., April 22, 2020 – Mayor Guthrie has called a special City Council meeting for May 11 at 2 p.m. An agenda will be posted no later than Thursday, April 30.

In consultation with the City’s executive team, Mayor Guthrie has cancelled the May 4 Committee of the Whole meeting and the May 11 City Council planning meeting. A revised City Council meeting calendar for May through August will be brought to Council for consideration at the May 11 meeting, including dates for regular Council meetings and planning meetings.

The special meeting will be streamed online in the same way as the recent April 16 meeting. You can watch online at guelph.ca/live.

Submit comments or register to be called into the meeting

Public delegations are being accepted. You can submit your comments or register to comment during the meeting via telephone at guelph.ca/delegate by Friday, May 8 at 10 a.m.

Provincial legislation passed in March allows municipalities to conduct council meetings electronically during the COVID-19 emergency. The City of Guelph is proud to be a leader in ensuring we continue with the business of Council in a transparent and community-engaging forum.

