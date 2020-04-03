Second round of soil vapour testing on Menzie, Audrey, Lawrence and laneway starts April 6

Guelph, Ont., April 3, 2020—The City is taking follow-up samples from soil vapour probes on Menzie, Audrey and Lawrence Avenues, and on the laneway between Lawrence and Victoria Road South April 6-8.

Results will be shared with local residents, the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

What to expect

Geosyntec Consultants Internal Inc. are collecting the samples on behalf of the City. Each sample will take approximately one hour to collect. All probes are located on City property.

For the safety of workers and the community, please maintain a physical distance of two metres (6.5 feet) and drive carefully around work crews. There are no road closures associated with the work.

Background

Initial soil vapour sampling was completed last fall. Analysis of the samples found elevated levels of trichloroethylene in some areas. These results were shared with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks who reviewed the data and determined that the risk of vapour intrusion into homes was low. Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has been kept informed throughout this process.

Resources

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health fact sheet on trichloroethylene

For more information

Prasoon Adhikari, Environmental Engineer

City of Guelph

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 2946

Mobile 519-222-4308