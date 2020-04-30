Proposed development in your community – 220 Arkell Road

Public meeting for planning applications

Guelph City Council will hold a public meeting in accordance with the Planning Act to consider the following planning and development application. The meeting will take place:

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 (pending Council approval on May 11)

6:30 p.m.

This is a remote City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live

About the planning application

220 Arkell Road (File: OZS19-017) – Ward 6

A residential subdivision is proposed on the approximately 7.0 hectare site, with 31 single-detached dwellings and 60 cluster townhouse dwellings, together with blocks for a park, a stormwater management facility, an ecological linkage, a wetland, and an emergency access and trail.

The applicant has also applied to amend the Zoning By-law from the current Agriculture (A) Zone from the former Township of Puslinch Zoning By-law to the standard Single Detached Residential (R.1D), Cluster Townhouses (R.3A), Neighbourhood Park (P.2), Wetlands (WL) and Conservation Lands (P.1) zones.

The subject lands are located on the north side of Arkell Road between Gordon Street and Victoria Road South.

The planner to contact for this application:

Michael Witmer, Senior Development Planner

519-837-5616 extension 2790

[email protected]

Speak at the meeting or provide written comments

If you wish to speak to City Council about the application you may register as a delegation at guelph.ca/delegations or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or email [email protected] no later than Friday May 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. When your registration is received, a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the remote public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure that those watching will be given the opportunity to speak.

If you prefer to comment in writing, please send your written comments to the City Clerk’s Office no later than Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Important information about making a submission

If a person or public body does not make oral or written submissions at a public meeting of Guelph City Council before the bylaw is passed, the person or public body:

is not entitled to appeal the decision of Guelph City Council to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal; or

may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

For more information

Planning documents and background material for this application are available online at guelph.ca/development. Alternate document formats are available upon request.

The staff report will be available at noon on Friday, May 15, 2020 at guelph.ca/development.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

If you would like to be notified of City Council’s decision with respect to a planning application, you must make a written request to:

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]