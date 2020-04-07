Guelph, Ont., April 7, 2020 – Following advice from Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, all City of Guelph recreation centres, libraries, museums and theatres remain closed until April 30 to slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). All scheduled programs, performances and events at City facilities are cancelled through July 5, 2020.

“The situation is still changing, and we will continue sharing updates with our community in the coming weeks. We will reopen facilities and restore City programs and services based on advice from local health officials,” said City of Guelph Chief Administrative Officer, Scott Stewart.

Recreation programs, sports fields and facility rentals

If you registered for programs or classes, rented a sports field, booked a picnic shelter or reserved any other recreation facility before July 6, 2020, you will receive a credit or refund.

If you have a credit card number on file with the City of Guelph, you will automatically receive a refund for the classes we have to cancel.

If the City doesn’t have a credit card number on file, you will receive a credit on your account that you can use to pay for future recreation programs or contact us for a refund.

For more information about recreation program credits and refunds please email recreation@guelph.ca or call 519-837-5699.

Fitness and recreation memberships

If you have a three- or 12-month fitness or recreation membership, your membership will be extended so you can use it when we reopen the facility. You will not be charged while the facility is closed.

River Run Centre ticket holders

The River Run Centre will contact all ticket holders about updated schedules and/or refunds.

City continues delivering critical services

Guelph’s waste collection, water, and wastewater services will continue.

Yard waste collection is scheduled for May. Meanwhile please use leaves to top up your green cart, or mulch leaves and grass and leave them on the lawn. The waste drop off is open to commercial users only. Visit guelph.ca/waste for more information.

The Guelph Police Service, Guelph Fire Department and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service appreciate your cooperation and support as we respond and recover from COVID-19.

