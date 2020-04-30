Notice of work: Road closed for City groundwater test well drilling and water discharge

Laird Road and Few Street

About the project

The City of Guelph will be working with engineering consultants and contractors to periodically discharge treated drilling water to a sanitary manhole located at the intersection of Laird Road and Few Street. The drilling water will consist of City water and groundwater mixed with drill cuttings such as soil and rock. The drilling water will be treated by settling the soil/rock in large tanks and filtering the water prior to discharge to the sanitary sewer.

The City is drilling this groundwater well to determine its suitability as a City groundwater supply well.

Golder Associates Ltd. and their subcontractors will drill the well on City-owned property at 341 Forestell Road.

Work begins May 1

Work will begin on or around Friday, May 1. Drilling will take approximately six to eight weeks to complete. Work will be conducted Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Traffic impacts

The road will be closed at the drilling water discharge location at Laird Road and Few Street. This location is at the dead end of Laird Road and therefore minimal traffic impacts are anticipated.

Property access and parking

There is on-street parking availability on Laird Road; however, the area around the discharge location will be blocked off from parking.

Pedestrian impacts

Pedestrian access may be periodically affected. For safety reasons, please stay clear of the work area.

For more information

Tara Roumeliotis, P.Eng., Manager of Technical Services

Water Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3411

[email protected]