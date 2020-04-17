Mayor announces task force on economic recovery

Task force will support Guelph businesses impacted by COVID-19

Guelph, Ont., April 16, 2020– At a special meeting of Guelph City Council held on this evening, Mayor Cam Guthrie announced the creation of a task force to support local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery will work in partnership with Guelph’s business community with a goal to sustain, develop and maintain the robust local economy through intergovernmental advocacy efforts and by sharing insights across sectors to help businesses navigate operational and financial challenges created by the global public health crisis. The task force will also collect and share critical data demonstrating how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected day-to-day business operations and Guelph’s local economy to provide valuable insights for government agencies as they work to develop relief programs for individuals, families and businesses.

“During these unprecedented times, the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic are felt by every member of our community, including local businesses,” said Mayor Guthrie. “While the health and safety of our community remains my primary concern, I also recognize the need to ensure businesses are supported and well-positioned to rebound from this crisis as quickly as possible. I am grateful to Guelph’s local business leaders who have volunteered to share their unique perspectives and expertise as members of this task force, and I know our community will be made stronger and more resilient as a result of their efforts.”

The Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery will be comprised of representatives from various industries with operations in Guelph, including manufacturing, construction, education, energy, hospitality and tourism, among others. Guelph’s Member of Parliament Lloyd Longfield and Member of Provincial Parliament Mike Schreiner will serve as core members, along with the Guelph Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Guelph Business Association, Innovation Guelph and the Business Centre Guelph-Wellington.

The Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery will work closely with Guelph City Council, as well as the City’s emergency management team and economic recovery working group. City councillors Cathy Downer, Dominique O’Rourke and Mike Salisbury will act as councillor liaisons for the task force, focusing specifically on recovery efforts for small- and medium-sized businesses and the tourism and culture sectors. The first meeting of the task force will take place on Wednesday, April 22, and the group will meet at least monthly for the next 12 months.

