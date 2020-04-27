Help Guelph Museums document this moment in history

Submit digital and physical items from COVID-19 for research and exhibits

Submit a digital or physical item to Guelph Museums

Guelph, Ont., April 27, 2020 – Guelph Museums is asking residents of Guelph for digital and physical objects that capture their experience and perspective during the COVID-19 pandemic to document this moment in history.

Items open for submission include photographs, screenshots of messages and threads from social media, memes and written perspectives of frontline workers. Physical items are also accepted, including hand written journals, 3D-printed personal protective equipment, locally sewn masks and hand painted rocks. A complete list is available online.

“As a community museum, we have a responsibility to collect and preserve evidence of significant events in Guelph,” explains Tammy Adkin, manager of Guelph Museums with the City of Guelph. “We typically receive objects decades after an event has passed. Now we have an opportunity, in real time, to capture the truths and experiences about how Guelphites are living.”

Residents interested in donating an item to the museum can fill out a form online. Submissions are evaluated by the museum’s Acquisition Committee for suitability, practicality and value to telling the COVID-19 story. The museum will follow up with interested residents and will arrange for safe transport of physical objects chosen for the collection. Objects will be catalogued and digitized to be available for research and future exhibitions at the museum.

Community members can also share their experiences on Facebook and Twitter using the #WriteYourGuelphHistory hashtag.

Media Contact

Tammy Adkin, Manager

Guelph Museums, Culture, Tourism and Community Investment

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2775

[email protected]