Guelph Transit changing service to slow the spread of coronavirus

Free transit until July 1; 30-minute schedule Monday to Saturday

Guelph Transit is making service changes as part of the City’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Service changes include:

maximum 10 people on the bus at one time

blocking off select seats so customers can practice physical distancing while riding the bus

asking customers to only ride the bus for essential travel (e.g. work, medical appointments and grocery shopping)

cancelling late night bus service and not operating university express routes

offering free transit service until July 1, 2020; removing the need for people to come to City Hall to buy/renew bus pass/OnYourWay fare card

asking all customers to board and exit the bus using the rear doors. People with accessibility needs can continue to board and exit using the front doors.

operating on a Saturday schedule (every 30 minutes) Monday to Saturday, until further notice. No impacts to Sunday service/frequency.

“We know service interruptions are disruptive and inconvenient, but we think it’s the best way to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our customers and employees,” says Robin Gerus, Guelph Transit’s general manager.

Not feeling well?

Do not use public transit if you are feeling unwell, or you have travelled outside Canada within the past 14 days.

Mobility service customers are asked to avoid all non-essential travel. Mobility services will be screened as many are older adults who may be more at risk of severe illness.

Health information

Forgot something on the bus?

Please call us at 519-822-1811 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to confirm the item has been turned in. If we have it in our Lost and Found, we’ll arrange for a pickup date and time for you to come to the transit office.

