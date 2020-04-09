Emergency Guelph City Council meeting April 16 at 6 p.m.

Delegates can register or send comments online

Guelph, Ont., April 9, 2020 – Mayor Guthrie has called an emergency Council meeting for Thursday, April 16 at 6 p.m. An agenda will be posted no later than Tuesday, April 14. You can watch the meeting online at guelph.ca/live.

Guelph City Council will discuss:

Updates to the Procedural Bylaw to accommodate additional remote Council meetings

Reports about the City’s response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

The meeting will be streamed online using Webex. You can follow the meeting at guelph.ca/live.

Submit comments or register to be called into the meeting

Public delegations are being accepted. You can register to delegate online at guelph.ca/delegate by April 16, at 11 a.m. You must provide a telephone number so we can call you to participate in the meeting when it is your turn. We will connect with each delegate and provide further instructions before the meeting.

Provincial legislation passed in March allows municipalities to conduct council meetings electronically during the COVID-19 emergency. The City of Guelph is proud to be a leader in ensuring we continue with the business of Council in a transparent and community-engaging forum.

Resources

Read the Council meeting agenda, when posted, at guelph.ca/council

Send written comments or register to phone in at guelph.ca/delegate

Watch the Council meeting from home at guelph.ca/live at 6 p.m.

Showing page 1 of 3 Next

Media Contact

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City Clerk’s Office, Corporate Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 5644

stephen.obrien@guelph.ca