Construction notice: Watson Road North closed at railway crossing starting May 1

Watson Road North closed north of York Road

About the project

The City is working with Metrolinx to perform railway crossing maintenance on the railway crossing on Watson Road North between York Road and Watson Parkway North.

Work is being completed by Metrolinx.

Work begins May 1

The work is scheduled to begin Friday, May 1 and last four (4) days, weather permitting.

Full road closure at railway crossing

There will be no vehicle, cyclist or pedestrian access across the railway crossing on Watson Road North. Please use Watson Parkway North as an alternative route.

Property and business access

All businesses and residential properties in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important maintenance project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Lauren Short, Traffic Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3489

[email protected]