Construction notice: Stevenson Street North closed starting May 18

Elizabeth Street to Grove Street

About the project

The City is working with Goetz Construction Inc. to:

Replace the curbs Remove the temporary road surface placed during the winter, and Repave the road surface.

All work will take place on City property.

Work begins May 18

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 18, and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Road closed and detour in effect

Stevenson Street North will be closed to through traffic during the project. Traffic will be detoured along Elizabeth Street, Victoria Road North and Eramosa Road. Local traffic will be permitted along Stevenson Street North, however, there will be no through access at 1 Stevenson Street North.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 1 Stevenson Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Elizabeth Street and Grange Street to use the west sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]