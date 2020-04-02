Construction notice: Locomotive 6167 geotechnical investigation

Farquhar Street, Macdonell Street and John Galt Park

About the project

The City of Guelph has retained a consultant to perform a geotechnical investigation on Farquhar Street, Macdonell Street and in John Galt Park (35 Woolwich Street) to prepare for the relocation of Locomotive 6167.

A geotechnical investigation involves drilling into a road or other surface, such as in the park, to classify the underlying soil conditions.

Work begins April 23

Work is scheduled to start on or about Thursday, April 23 and take approximately two to three days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions expected

Macdonell Street from Carden Street to Woolwich Street will undergo temporary lane reductions during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not expected, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The south side of the sidewalk on Macdonell Street from Carden Street to Woolwich Street will have temporary closures during the investigation. Please follow the signs to get around the site.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

The City of Guelph appreciates your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

David Di Pietro

Project Engineer, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3574

[email protected]