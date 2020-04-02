City temporarily lays off 601 employees

Guelph, Ont., April 2, 2020—In response to extended closures and the suspension of non-essential services, the City of Guelph has made the difficult decision to temporarily lay off 601 casual, part-time employees.

“Our employees are the heart of our organization,” said Scott Stewart, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Guelph. “This is not an action we wanted to take but one we needed to as COVID-19 continues to affect our community and some of the services we’re able to deliver.”

The layoffs affect employees who deliver recreation programs, school crossing guards, some library workers, and others.

The City is supporting staff affected by the temporary layoffs, ensuring they have the resources they need to access government support services including the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, and employment insurance benefits.

City’s response to COVID-19

The City is taking a stepped approach in its response to COVID-19, which includes evaluating and scaling back its workforce as required. Like other municipalities, in the face of extended closures and cancellations the City is adapting to be able to deliver community service while taking responsible fiscal action in line with the new economic reality.

“We remain committed to providing the critical and essential services our community relies on every day as we continue responding to this unprecedented situation,” noted Stewart.

