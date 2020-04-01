City of Guelph responding to Coronavirus

The situation is changing quickly. This page will be updated daily by 4 p.m.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter using #COVID19Guelph. Subscribe to Alert Guelph or get the app on your phone.

Questions about COVID-19?

contact Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health

Check your symptoms

Self-assessment tool on ontario.ca/coronavirus

Prevent the spread #stayhome

Health officials have provided the following instructions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and other colds and diseases:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

avoid close contact with people who are sick

cough or sneeze into a tissue, discard it immediately and wash your hands; otherwise, cough or sneeze into your sleeve, not your hands

stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading illness to others

avoid close contact – stay 2 metres (6.5 feet) away from people you don’t live with

Health resources

911 is for emergencies only

Do not call 911 to report people gathering or using play equipment in parks and schools. Please call the City’s bylaw team 519-837-2529 or email bylaw@guelph.ca

Guelph Wellington Paramedics cannot test for COVID-19 or take you to the assessment centre. Please help keep lines clear for people who need to go to the emergency department for treatment; those with severe shortness of breath or other serious illnesses.

Showing page 1 of 2 Next

UPDATED March 30, 2020

Based on advice from Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health, and the Ontario government’s declaration of an emergency, the City of Guelph has declared an emergency, closed all city facilities to the public, and cancelled all meetings and events to slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

All Canadians are being asked to practice physical distancing. Please stay home if you can. If you must go out, please stay at least two metres (6.5 feet) from people you don’t live with.

Please consider using online services during this time. We will reopen facilities and restore services based on advice from local health officials.

City facilities closed, meetings cancelled until April 30

City Hall, arenas, pools, recreation centres, libraries, theatres and museums are closed to the public and all City Council meetings, committee meetings, and community events are cancelled. City employees will not enter private property to perform water meter replacements or enforce City bylaws until further notice.

The Guelph Provincial Offences Court administration office is closed until April 30, 2020. All pending Provincial Offences matters scheduled to appear between March 16 and May 29, 2020 are adjourned to a future court date.

Guelph Farmers’ Market

We recognize the Province of Ontario has listed markets among essential workplaces, but the Guelph Farmers’ Market building is not big enough for vendors and shoppers to stay 2 metres (6.5 feet) apart. Limiting the number of people inside the building would cause people to gather outside the building. Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health does not have resources available to conduct necessary inspections for outdoor vendors.

Use the directory to contact your favourite market vendors.

Recreation programs and refunds

The City is issuing refunds for cancelled recreation programs. When we have information about new schedules, we will contact all registered participants.

Stay off playground equipment at parks and schools

While using City parks and trails, please stay at least two metres (6.5 feet) away from people you don’t live with. No contact sports or gatherings of more than five people. Playground equipment, tennis courts, the skate park and fenced off-leash dog park are closed.

If you have a concern about a group or gathering, please call our Bylaw team at 519-837-2529.

Utility locates (call before you dig)

We have reduced utility location services. Locates for emergencies and businesses providing essential services will be prioritized. Before you dig, call 1-800-400-2255 or visit on1call.com to request utility locates.

Garbage and recycling

If you or anyone in your home is self-isolating due to COVID-19 symptoms, has tested positive for COVID-19, or is isolating due to travel outside Canada please put all recyclables and garbage in bags (any bag is fine) in your grey cart. Keep using your green cart as usual.

If everyone in your household is healthy and no one is self-isolating, please keep sorting your organics, recyclables and garbage as usual. Guelph’s recycling and organics facilities are still operating.

Public waste drop-off closed to residents until further notice

For yard waste, please mulch leaves and grass and leave them on the lawn, top up your green cart (no grass clippings) or keep it until the pickup planned for May.

Please collect and store any household hazardous waste in a leak-proof box in your garage, basement or shed.

Large item pickup is not available until further notice.

Public waste drop-off open to commercial users Monday to Friday 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Please stay at least 2 metres (6.5 feet) away from other people on site. Do not visit the facility if you are ill or if you’ve travelled outside Canada in the past 14 days.

Guelph Transit and mobility service for essential trips only

Please avoid all unnecessary travel. Help protect transit riders, drivers, their families and our community.

Free transit service continues until April 30, so people can get to essential workplaces, medical appointments and grocery shopping. No more than 10 passengers per bus.

Do not use public transit if you are feeling unwell, or you have travelled outside Canada within the past 14 days. Administration offices are closed to the public.

Guelph Transit changing service to slow the spread of coronavirus (updated March 26)

Mobility service hours

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mobility service users will be screened; many customers are older adults who may be more at risk of severe illness.

Parking

We are not enforcing overnight on-street parking restrictions or time limits, including the City’s 48-hour parking restriction. You do not need to pay for metered parking spaces. Please use municipal parking lots and the hospital parking lot to free up short-term on-street parking spaces.

The City has waived parking permit fees for April.

Parking is monitored and enforced for safety. Don’t park in front of fire hydrants, private driveways or in fire and emergency routes.

Please report parking safety violations

Property taxes

We are still working on a long-term plan, but for the month of April, the City is waiving late fines and interest on property taxes. To defer your pre-authorized tax payments please email tax@guelph.ca

Water and wastewater

Drinking water and sewage treatment is unaffected; the City’s water meter replacement program is postponed

Volunteering during COVID-19

The City isn’t recruiting volunteers currently, because we want you to stay home, stay healthy, and slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

The People Information Network office is closed, but you can subscribe to the PIN Network updates or call 519-821-0632 for current opportunities.

Support people and families

Emergency childcare for front-line workers

The County of Wellington is working in partnership with the Ministry of Education to provide free licensed child care for healthcare and other frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apply for emergency childcare for frontline workers

Financial support for food, rent, childcare

Ontario Emergency Assistance Program can help you with the cost of food, rent, childcare, disability support, medicine transportation and housing.

To apply, visit wellingtoncounty.ca, apply for Ontario Works online or call 519-837-6274.

Support for seniors, mortgage payments, income taxes and more

Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan includes updated employment insurance benefits, mortgage support, income tax flexibility, and the new Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Support for people facing unemployment or unable to work

The new Canada Emergency Response Benefit will provide a taxable benefit of $2,000 a month for up to 4 months.

Learn more and apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit

Support for homeless, food insecure

Several local agencies are working together to support people who may need food and shelter during this crisis. Learn more about Guelph’s plan to help the homeless during COVID-19.

Please contact the County of Wellington 519-837-6274 with any questions about social housing or emergency housing.

Provincial and Federal contacts

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Support for businesses

The Province of Ontario has a toll-free line to support businesses who have questions about the province’s recent emergency order to close at-risk workplaces. If you have questions, call 1-888-444-3659.

Affordable energy, Employer Health Tax exemption

Ontario’s Action Plan: Responding to COVID-19, including time-of-use pricing and other energy affordability measures, and a temporary increase to the Employer Health Tax exemption. For more information, visit ontario.ca/community.

Avoiding layoffs, access to credit, tax and mortgage deferrals

Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan Offers Temporary Business Wage Subsidy, work sharing options, tax deferrals, loans, and mortgage deferrals

Support for business contacts

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Media contact

Tara Sprigg, General Manager

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

519-822-1260 extension 2610

Mobile: 519-829-0981

tara.sprigg@guelph.ca