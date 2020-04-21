City facilities closed until state of emergency is lifted

Facility rentals, programs and events cancelled to slow the spread Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Guelph, Ont., April 21, 2020—Based on the Ontario government’s declaration of an emergency, and advice from Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health, City of Guelph administration offices, including City Hall, Provincial Offences Court, recreation centres, libraries, museums, and theatres will remain closed to the public until after Guelph’s state of emergency is lifted.

“We all want to get out and play in Guelph parks and recreation centres and get back to doing ‘normal’ Spring things. But now is not normal, the hard part is not over,” said Scott Stewart, the City of Guelph’s Chief Administrative Officer. “This is still an emergency, and we still need your support and cooperation to keep your families, your neighbours and your community healthy.”

The City will reopen facilities and restore programs and services based on advice from Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health, and direction from the Province of Ontario.

The City is working to reschedule City Council meetings and will share more information in the coming weeks.

Parks and trails

People can walk through City parks and trails, but they can’t stay and play. The Silvercreek skate park, playgrounds, sports fields and off-leash areas are closed to prevent people from gathering.

Recreation programs and facility rentals

If you registered for programs or classes, rented a sports field, booked a picnic shelter or reserved any other recreation facility before July 6, 2020, you will receive a credit or refund by May 1, 2020. Please email [email protected] or call 519-837-5699 for more information.

Yard waste collection extended until June; waste drop-off closed

To encourage people to stay home, Guelph’s large item pickup is available, and bi-weekly residential yard waste collection will continue until June. Guelph’s Waste Resource Innovation Centre and public drop-off will remain closed to residents. Learn more at guelph.ca/waste.

Resources

For up to date information about closures and cancellations visit guelph.ca/emergency or follow us on Facebook or Twitter using #COVID19Guelph.

For information about health:

Media Contact

Stacey Hare

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2611

519-830-0009 mobile

[email protected]