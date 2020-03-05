We’re replacing four playgrounds in 2020

Share your ideas on haveyoursay.guelph.ca from March 5-23

You’re invited to help us design four playgrounds that we’re replacing in 2020:

Bullfrog Pond Park, 13 Walnut Drive

Clair Park, 22 Eugene Drive

Kortright Hills Park, 165 Milson Crescent

Westminster Woods Park, 146 Clairfields Drive East

Have your say on playground replacements

We want you to tell us:

What kind of equipment you would like to see.

What you like about the existing playground.

What accessibility features you would like to see included.

We will use the survey information to develop requirements for the design of new play equipment. We will review proposed playground designs and select two for the community to choose from in spring 2020.

You will see contractors in spring surveying and drilling to help better understand park conditions. We expect the playground construction to begin in summer and be complete by the end of fall 2020.

About playground replacements

When we replace play equipment, we’re not just building a fresh space to play; we’re working together to build our future. Playground replacements are an investment in a neighbourhood’s social wellbeing and the kids who will grow up with it for the next 18-20 years. We consider available budget, maintenance, how to make the play equipment fun for everyone and comments from our community.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Landscape Technologist

Open Space Planning, Parks and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

stefan.ilic@guelph.ca