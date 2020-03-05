Update on environmental testing on Menzie, Audrey, Lawrence Avenues

Guelph, Ont., March 5, 2020—The City has completed analysis of soil vapour samples taken from Menzie, Audrey and Lawrence Avenues, and on the laneway between Lawrence and Victoria Road South.

Testing has found elevated levels of trichloroethylene (TCE) in 12 of 15 soil vapour samples taken from probes last fall. These results have been shared with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) and Welling-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Next steps

The MECP is taking the lead on indoor air sampling of 20 potentially affected homes to determine whether any further action needs to be taken. Households were identified based on the MECP’s consideration of the data.

Residents of households identified for indoor air sampling are being contacted by the MECP directly by delivered notice.

The City will also collect another round of soil vapour samples from installed probes this spring to examine any seasonal effects of TCE in soil vapour and will continue to share future information with the MECP and Public Health.

Resources

For more information

Questions about environmental testing

Prasoon Adhikari, Environmental Engineer

City of Guelph

prasoon.adhikari@guelph.ca

519-822-1260 extension 2946

Questions about residential indoor air quality monitoring

Natalie Stacey, APEP Supervisor

Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

natalie.stacey@ontario.ca

905-521-7706

Questions about health

Contact your doctor or the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

PHI.Intake@wdgpublichealth.ca

1-800-265-7293 extension 4753