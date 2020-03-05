Update on environmental testing on Menzie, Audrey, Lawrence Avenues

Guelph, Ont., March 5, 2020—The City has completed analysis of soil vapour samples taken from Menzie, Audrey and Lawrence Avenues, and on the laneway between Lawrence and Victoria Road South.
Testing has found elevated levels of trichloroethylene (TCE) in 12 of 15 soil vapour samples taken from probes last fall. These results have been shared with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) and Welling-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.
Next steps
The MECP is taking the lead on indoor air sampling of 20 potentially affected homes to determine whether any further action needs to be taken. Households were identified based on the MECP’s consideration of the data.
Residents of households identified for indoor air sampling are being contacted by the MECP directly by delivered notice.
The City will also collect another round of soil vapour samples from installed probes this spring to examine any seasonal effects of TCE in soil vapour and will continue to share future information with the MECP and Public Health.
Resources
For more information
Questions about environmental testing
Prasoon Adhikari, Environmental Engineer
City of Guelph
prasoon.adhikari@guelph.ca
519-822-1260 extension 2946
Questions about residential indoor air quality monitoring
Natalie Stacey, APEP Supervisor
Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks
natalie.stacey@ontario.ca
905-521-7706
Questions about health
Contact your doctor or the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
PHI.Intake@wdgpublichealth.ca
1-800-265-7293 extension 4753