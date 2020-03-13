Updated: Update on environmental testing on Menzie, Audrey, Lawrence Avenues

March 13, 2020 – The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) in consultation with Public Health, reviewed the soil vapour data that was collected and concluded that any health effects from TCE in the area are unlikely and the risk of vapour intrusion into homes is deemed low.

The results of the work completed in November 2019 were provided to the MECP and, out of an abundance of caution, a threshold of 250 µg/m3 for TCE in soil vapour was used to evaluate the need for undertaking indoor air sampling within residential properties. As two probes on Lawrence Avenue had two rounds of sampling results above the threshold for TCE, the Ministry has offered residential indoor air monitoring at the 10 homes closest to these probes.

Guelph, Ont., March 5, 2020 – The City completed analysis of soil vapour samples taken from Menzie, Audrey and Lawrence Avenues, and on the laneway between Lawrence and Victoria Road South.

Testing found elevated levels of trichloroethylene (TCE) in some soil vapour samples taken from probes in the area last fall. These results have been shared with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Next steps

The MECP has offered indoor air sampling to 10 homes to determine whether any further action needs to be taken. Households were identified based on the MECP’s consideration of the data. Residents of households identified for indoor air sampling were contacted by the MECP directly by hand-delivered notice.

The City will also collect another round of soil vapour samples from installed probes this spring to examine any seasonal effects of TCE in soil vapour and will continue to share future information with the MECP and Public Health.

Resources

For more information

Questions about environmental testing

Prasoon Adhikari, Environmental Engineer

City of Guelph

prasoon.adhikari@guelph.ca

519-822-1260 extension 2946

Questions for Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

Stacey Tormey, Issues Project Coordinator

Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, Guelph District Office

stacey.tormey@ontario.ca

519-766-8778

Questions about health

Contact your doctor or the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

PHI.Intake@wdgpublichealth.ca

1-800-265-7293 extension 4753