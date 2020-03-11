The Legendary Downchild Blues Band celebrates 50 years

Blues legends bring Anniversary Tour to River Run Centre

GUELPH, ON March 11, 2020 – With a jumping, infectious and soulful sound, the award-winning Legendary Downchild Blues Band delivers electrifying live performances. The iconic Canadian band brings its 50th Anniversary Tour to River Run Centre on Friday, March 27, at 8 p.m. The Main Stage performance is presented as part of the Guelph Infiniti Music Series.

After 18 albums, countless accolades and sold‐out performances around the world, The Legendary Downchild Blues Band is celebrating 50 years with a new show and national tour. Expect fan-favourite songs and well-known hits such as Flip, Flop and Fly, as well as hidden gems from throughout Downchild’s illustrious career.

“Canadian blues legends,” says the Toronto Star. “One of the greatest blues bands in the world. Period.”

The Legendary Downchild Blues Band includes founder Donnie “Mr. Downchild” Walsh on guitar and harmonica, Chuck Jackson on vocals and harmonica, Pat Carey on tenor sax, Michael Fonfara on keyboards, Gary Kendall on bass and Mike Fitzpatrick on drums. Downchild first rose to international prominence as the inspiration behind the hit 1980 film The Blues Brothers, starring Dan Aykroyd and the late John Belushi.

“There would be no Blues Brothers if it weren’t for Downchild,” Aykroyd says.

The Legendary Downchild Blues Band will welcome special guest Jenie Thai. A two-time Maple Blues Award nominee, Thai is known for her outstanding piano playing and heartfelt songs that range from gritty blues numbers to tender ballads. The Toronto-based artist recently released her third recording, Night on Fire.

Tickets to see The Legendary Downchild Blues Band with special guest Jenie Thai cost $52 for adults, $50 for seniors and $39 for those under 30. Tickets can be purchased at River Run Centre box office, 35 Woolwich St. in Guelph, by calling 519-763-3000, or online at riverrun.ca/the-legendary-downchild-blues-band-50th-anniversary-tour.

The Legendary Downchild Blues Band with special guest Jenie Thai is presented by River Run Centre as part of the Guelph Infiniti Music Series. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges 2019-2020 season sponsor Richardson GMP.

