Susan Aglukark: An evening with Canada’s Arctic Rose

Award-winning musician featured as part of River Run Centre’s Miijidaa Life Stories series

GUELPH, ON March 10, 2020 – Susan Aglukark provides a window into the culture of Canada’s Northern communities through her one-of-a-kind blend of traditional Inuit folk music with country and pop. The award-winning artist discusses her life and career as part of River Run Centre’s Miijidaa Life Stories series on Wednesday, March 25, at 8 p.m.

During a Co-operators Hall presentation titled In Conversation with Susan Aglukark – Canada’s Arctic Rose, Aglukark shares stories from a three-decade career that has seen her rise to become one of Canada’s most unique and important musical artists. Nunavut’s first-ever Juno-winning Inuk singer and songwriter, Aglukark has released seven albums and won three Juno Awards. She is acclaimed for the emotional depth and honesty of her lyrics, her pure voice and the themes of hope, spirit and encouragement that run through her music.

“Susan Aglukark is truly one of Canada’s most significant cultural treasures,” says The Sudbury Star.

In Conversation with Susan Aglukark is part of the Miijidaa Life Stories series, which features renowned artists discussing their craft in a question-and-answer format with series host Cameron Smillie. The evening also includes a live performance and post-show meet and greet. Audiences walk away with the story behind the artist.

Cameron Smillie, who brings a wealth of experience in the performing arts world, organizes the Miijidaa Life Stories series. He is co-founder of Live at the Hippo Pool Events Inc., which presents productions in theatres across southwestern Ontario.

Tickets to see In Conversation with Susan Aglukark cost $35 for adults, $33 for seniors and $25 for those under 30. Tickets can be purchased at River Run Centre box office, 35 Woolwich St. in Guelph, by calling 519-763-3000, or online at riverrun.ca/in-conversation-with-susan-aglukark.

In Conversation with Susan Aglukark is presented by River Run Centre as part of the Miijidaa Life Stories series. River Run Centre is funded in part by the Government of Canada and gratefully acknowledges 2019-2020 season sponsor Richardson GMP.

