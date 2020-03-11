Register for Clean and Green by April 19

We supply the bags, you supply the help

Register online for Clean and Green by Sunday, April 19 for your choice of parks, trails and greenspace clean up locations.

The clean up takes place Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 8:30–11:30 a.m. with a barbeque at Riverside Park at noon to celebrate the hard efforts of our volunteers. Bags and gloves will be provided for pick up on April 21 and 22 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre, 151 Victoria Road North.

Training and sharps disposal kits are available to safely throw away needles and biomedical waste through ARCH (HIV/AIDS Resources and Community Health). Drop in from noon–7 p.m. on April 21-22 at Victoria Road Recreation Centre for training.

Registration

We’re using a new registration tool for Clean and Green this year. Register in four easy steps:

Check the map to see if your preferred location is available; outlined in green. Click your location and make note of the name of the location on the map. Select the location name from the drop-down menu. Click submit to register.

Register for Clean and Green



Please email cleanandgreen@guelph.ca or call 519-837-5626 if you want to clean up a location not shown on the map, or need help with registration.

About Clean and Green

Clean and Green is a community event that encourages volunteers to sign up to help clean select parks, trails and greenspaces. In 2019, Clean and Green involved over 1,200 volunteers. Together, we cleaned 78 parks and 35 trails and roadways, collecting a total of 3,300 kilograms, or a hippo’s weight in garbage.