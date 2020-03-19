Notice of study commencement: City of Guelph Municipal Class Environmental Assessment for the Stormwater Management Master Plan update

The City is updating the 2012 Stormwater Management Master Plan to ensure stormwater (rain) is properly managed in a way that helps protect Guelph’s water supply and the environment in a sustainable way.

The master plan is a long-term plan that looks at how the City is currently managing stormwater and guides how we will continue to do so over the next 25 years. It will take into account technological advances and infrastructure needs, and address issues we face today like flood control, maintaining the quality of our local waterways (rivers, lakes and streams) and drinking water supply (groundwater), the overall environment and maintaining local water balance.

When complete—after the updated master plan is reviewed by the Guelph community and approved by Council—the plan will have identified constraints and opportunities related to managing Guelph’s stormwater system. The plan will act as a decision-making guide for prioritizing projects, estimating and addressing future needs of our environment and growing community, and budgeting.

We want to hear from you

How we manage stormwater affects you. It also affects our drinking water supply and our environment. Your feedback is an important part of updating the master plan. The City will look for your feedback throughout the master plan update, both in-person and online. Opportunities to have your say will be posted on the project page, on haveyoursay.guelph.ca , and on our Twitter and Facebook channels.

To get project updates, you can join our mailing list by contacting the project leads listed below, or by registering at haveyoursay.guelph.ca.

The process

This study will be carried out according to the Municipal Engineers Association Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (2011, as amended), which is an approved Class of Environmental Assessment under the Environmental Assessment Act. Results from this study will be documented in an environmental assessment that will be made available for a public review period. At that time, residents, Indigenous communities and other interested persons or groups will be informed of when and where the environmental assessment can be reviewed.

About master plans

Guelph’s master plans assess the infrastructure we have to support today’s services and decide what we’ll need as our community grows. Master plans build on the goals and policies from the Official Plan to integrate existing and future land use plans, and define long-term objectives. Looking at the city as a whole helps to evaluate options, consider a variety of perspectives, understand different outcomes, and make better decisions for Guelph’s future.

For more information

Visit guelph.ca/stormwater for project information and updates.

To provide your comments, request additional information, be added to the project mailing list, or if you require this notice to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Arun Hindupur, M.Sc., P. Eng.

Supervisor, Infrastructure Engineering, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2282

Arun.hindupur@guelph.ca

Mohsin Talpur, M.E., P. Eng.

Development Environmental Engineer, Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2651

moshin.talpur@guelph.ca

Chris Denich, M.Sc., P. Eng.

Project Manager , Aquafor Beech Ltd.

647-993-2267 extension

denich.c@aquaforbeech.com

This notice was first issued on March 19, 2020