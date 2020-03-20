Mayor calls emergency Council meeting on Monday, March 23

Guelph, Ont., March 20, 2020 – Today, Mayor Guthrie, in consultation with the City Clerk and Guelph’s Chief Administrative Officer, called for an emergency meeting of City Council on Monday, March 23 at 6 p.m.

“During these unusual times, my fellow councillors and I are focused on serving our community and ensuring the City can continue to deliver effective services for our residents, businesses and front-line staff in a timely manner,” says Mayor Cam Guthrie. “When we meet on Monday, we will discuss issues related to protecting the health and safety of our community and minimizing disruptions to service in response to COVID-19.”

Monday’s meeting will be held, in part, electronically as City Council and staff are following public health recommendations to practice social distancing. Members of the community will be able to view a live stream of the meeting; however, delegations will not take place. Council will vote on matters by a show of hands.

A formal agenda for the meeting will follow; however, it is expected to cover:

Procedural considerations in order to allow for remote participation of members of City Council

Select items from the Committee of the Whole Consent Agenda of March 2, 2020

Potential declarations or delegations of authority to staff to support emergency operations.

