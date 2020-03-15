Postponed: March 23 open house shows Urban Design Master Plan for Baker District

Open houses (March 23 and April 2) are postponed.

Guelph, Ont., March 5, 2020 – You’re invited to attend one of two open houses as we show how the community’s feedback over the past 18 months has influenced the Urban Design Master Plan for the Baker District redevelopment project.

The open house sessions are on Monday, March 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. in the Co-operators Hall at River Run Centre, 35 Woolwich Street. Both sessions are the same, with presentations at 2:15 and 7:15 p.m.

The presentation summarizes elements of the master plan, including the development concept, views, streets and access points, parking, architectural treatment and materials, integration with the public realm (streetscapes and open spaces) and sustainable design (One Planet Living framework). The presentation will consider the entire site, including but not limited to the new central library.

Following the presentation, you will have an opportunity to ask questions. Come talk with City staff and members of the Windmill Development Group about the project’s Urban Design Master Plan.

Open house content, including the master plan, will be posted online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca by March 27. You’ll have an additional opportunity to ask questions through the online engagement tool.

Library schematic design open house

A second set of open house sessions—specific to the new central library’s programming and design plans—are happening Thursday, April 2 from 2–4 p.m. and 7–9 p.m. at the Italian Canadian Club, 135 Ferguson Street. Both sessions are the same, with presentations at 2:15 and 7:15 p.m.

The presentation will reveal how the library’s programs and services will be laid out over the four floors and work with the schematic design that was informed by community input over the past 18 months.

Join us to see the plans and to ask Guelph Public Library staff and members of the Diamond Schmitt Architects team questions about the programming and design. Open house content, including the schematic design, will be posted online at haveyoursay.guelph.ca by April 6.

June 22 Guelph City Council meeting

The urban design master plan for the Baker District redevelopment and library schematic design plan will be presented to Council for its consideration on June 22, 2020 at 6 p.m.

About the project

We’re transforming the existing Baker Street municipal parking lot and adjacent properties into a compact district nestled in Guelph’s historic core. This integrated civic hub is a diverse mix of uses that will establish, activate and animate inclusive development for our community.

Anchored by a new central Guelph Public Library and outdoor urban square, the Baker District also features residential units, commercial and institutional space, and public parking.

The Downtown Secondary Plan envisions the district becoming a model of urban intensification that drives visitors to the downtown and encourages business to thrive within its boundaries.

To learn more about the Baker District redevelopment project, visit guelph.ca/bakerdistrict or to participate in engagement activities, visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca.

