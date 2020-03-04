Mandatory water meter inspections

Attention: home builders

All water meters installed for new construction within the City of Guelph shall be inspected by Building Services. This requirement is applicable regardless of whether a builder or Water Services installs the water meter. Note that Water Services will continue installing water meters for permit applications submitted prior to August 1, 2018 only, whereas the builder is responsible for water meter installation for all permit applications submitted after July 31, 2018.

Water meter inspection process

The building permit holder or their contractor is required to schedule a final plumbing inspection with Building Services once water meter installation is complete. Final plumbing inspections will not be passed and therefore occupancy permits cannot be granted until water meters have been installed and inspected.

For more information

To schedule a final plumbing inspection, please log onto the Building Services online portal or call the inspections booking line at 519-837-5614.

For more information regarding the City of Guelph’s water meter requirements or to obtain a water meter, please visit guelph.ca/water-meter.

Water Services

519-837-5627

waterservices@guelph.ca

Building Services

519-837-5615

building@guelph.ca