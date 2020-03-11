Learn about the coming Guelph Works Epic Job Fair March 12

Guelph, Ont., March 11, 2020 – The media are invited to attend an announcement about the Guelph Works Epic Job Fair to be held in May. This announcement event will provide community partners and media a chance to learn more about the planned job fair and how they can get involved.

Guelph Works Epic Job Fair will connect skilled talent available in Guelph to local employers hiring for part-time, full-time and seasonal positions. The job fair is scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 1:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. and will be open to the general public—all job seekers are invited to participate. This event is being coordinated by the City of Guelph and Career Education Council along with community partners.

What

Official announcement of Guelph Works Epic Job Fair to be held in May

Photo and interview opportunities

Informational packages will be available

Who

Business support organizations and employers

When

Thursday, March 12, 2020

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where

City Hall Galleria

1 Carden Street, Guelph

Media Contacts

Christine Chapman, Economic Development Officer

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2823

christine.chapman@guelph.ca

Kelly Schafer, Executive Director

Career Education Council

519-827-6468

kelly.schafer@ugdsb.on.ca