Important notice for Provincial Offences matters scheduled from March 16 through April 3, 2020

Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), all Provincial Offence trials scheduled between March 16 and April 3, 2020, are adjourned to a future court date. Individuals with matters that have trials scheduled, resulting from a PI offence or ticket (e.g., speeding), will be sent a new notice of trial by mail at the address on file with the court.

You do not need to attend court for the adjournment of your matter scheduled between March 16 and April 3, 2020. The Provincial Offence Court Office is open during this time for fine payments and applications.

Please see the notices posted on the Ontario Court of Justice website, along with the order made by Chief Justice L. Maisonneuve, adjourning all matters within the specified range and extending time on a variety of court processes including the filing a request for a court date.

