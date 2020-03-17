Guelph Transit changing service to slow the spread of coronavirus

Free transit until April 15; operating on 30-minute schedule Monday to Saturday
Guelph, Ont., March 17, 2020 – Starting tomorrow, March 18, Guelph Transit is making service changes as part of the City’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Service changes include:
- cancelling late night bus service for University of Guelph students
- offering free transit service through April 15, 2020; removing the need for people to come to City Hall to buy/renew bus pass/OnYourWay fare card
- asking all customers to board and exit the bus using the back doors (rear boarding only). People with accessibility needs can continue to board and exit using the front doors.
- operating on a Saturday schedule (every 30 minutes) Monday to Saturday, until further notice. No impacts to Sunday service/frequency.
“We know service interruptions are disruptive and inconvenient, but we think it’s the best way to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 and protect our the health and safety of our customers and employees,” says Robin Gerus, Guelph Transit’s general manager.
Not feeling well?
- Do not use public transit if you are feeling unwell, or you have travelled outside Canada within the past 14 days.
- Mobility service customers are asked to avoid all non-essential travel. Mobility services will be screened as many are older adults who may be more at risk of severe illness.
Health information
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
Resources
Media contact
Robin Gerus
General Manager, Guelph Transit
519-822-1260 extension 3321
robin.gerus@guelph.ca