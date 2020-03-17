Guelph Transit changing service to slow the spread of coronavirus

Free transit until April 15; operating on 30-minute schedule Monday to Saturday

Guelph, Ont., March 17, 2020 – Starting tomorrow, March 18, Guelph Transit is making service changes as part of the City’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Service changes include:

cancelling late night bus service for University of Guelph students

offering free transit service through April 15, 2020; removing the need for people to come to City Hall to buy/renew bus pass/OnYourWay fare card

asking all customers to board and exit the bus using the back doors (rear boarding only). People with accessibility needs can continue to board and exit using the front doors.

operating on a Saturday schedule (every 30 minutes) Monday to Saturday, until further notice. No impacts to Sunday service/frequency.

“We know service interruptions are disruptive and inconvenient, but we think it’s the best way to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 and protect our the health and safety of our customers and employees,” says Robin Gerus, Guelph Transit’s general manager.

Not feeling well?

Do not use public transit if you are feeling unwell, or you have travelled outside Canada within the past 14 days.

Mobility service customers are asked to avoid all non-essential travel. Mobility services will be screened as many are older adults who may be more at risk of severe illness.

Health information

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Ontario Ministry of Health

Health Canada

Resources

Guelph Transit schedules

Media contact

Robin Gerus

General Manager, Guelph Transit

519-822-1260 extension 3321

robin.gerus@guelph.ca