Guelph Transit changing service to slow the spread of coronavirus

Free transit until April 15; operating on 30-minute schedule Monday to Saturday

Guelph, Ont., March 17, 2020 – Starting tomorrow, March 18, Guelph Transit is making service changes as part of the City’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Service changes include:

  • cancelling late night bus service  for University of Guelph students
  • offering free transit service through April 15, 2020; removing the need for people to come to City Hall to buy/renew bus pass/OnYourWay fare card
  • asking all customers to board and exit the bus using the back doors (rear boarding only). People with accessibility needs can continue to board and exit using the front doors.
  • operating on a Saturday schedule (every 30 minutes) Monday to Saturday, until further notice. No impacts to Sunday service/frequency.

“We know service interruptions are disruptive and inconvenient, but we think it’s the best way to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 and protect our the health and safety of our customers and employees,” says Robin Gerus, Guelph Transit’s general manager.

Not feeling well?

  • Do not use public transit if you are feeling unwell, or you have travelled outside Canada within the past 14 days.
  • Mobility service customers are asked to avoid all non-essential travel. Mobility services will be screened as many are older adults who may be more at risk of severe illness.

Health information

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Ontario Ministry of Health

Health Canada

Resources

Guelph Transit schedules

