Guelph celebrates World Water Day with a jam-packed week of events

March Break events cater to all ages and interests

Catch the leak! Watch for the wandering water drop around Guelph during March Break. Grab a photo with it and share your picture on social media using #GuelphWater and a leak fact that you learned from them.

Guelph, Ont., March 5, 2020—The City of Guelph is celebrating the lead up to World Water Day throughout March Break with a series of water-related events for people of all ages. From activities for kids at Guelph Public Libraries, to learning about the City’s water cycle at the H2O Go Festival, the City is showing its #GuelphWater pride.

“In Guelph, we’re fortunate to have such a high-quality supply of drinking water,” says Steve Yessie, Water Conservation Program Coordinator at the City. “Our community is committed to using water responsibly and it shows by the sheer number of residents and businesses that take advantage of our water-saving programs like Blue Built Home and the Water Smart Business program.”

The City’s water efficiency strategy helps the Guelph community use less water. Since 2006, water conservation efforts by Guelph residents and businesses, and the City itself, have resulted in over $40 million in savings from water infrastructure projects the City has not yet needed to build and operate to provide new water supply.

“We have a lot to be proud of in Guelph and we look forward to celebrating all things water with our community,” notes Yessie.

Fix a Leak Week, March 16-21

Hosted by WaterSense in partnership with the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Fix-A-Leak Week looks to draw attention to the trillions of litres of water being wasted through leaks across North America. Leaks are the biggest water waster and the most common cause of high water bills in Guelph. According to the Water Research Foundation, leaks make up 12 per cent of household water use.

Follow the conversation on the City’s Twitter and Facebook channels or visit guelph.ca/leaks for leak facts and tips to help detect, fix and prevent leaks at home or work.

Wacky Water Week, March 17-19 (March Break)

Play fun, hands-on games and learn simple ways to save water at home at the Guelph Public Libraries:

March 17: Westminster Branch from 12:30-2 p.m.

March 18: East Side Branch from 9-10:30 a.m.

March 19: Main Library from 1-2:30 p.m.

H2O Go Festival

March 21, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Old Quebec Street Shoppes

Fun for all ages with games, the latest in water and energy conservation, and the eMERGE Ecomarket.

You can also learn more about how the City plans to manage all things water by checking out the water-related master plans like the Water Supply Master Plan, Stormwater Management Master Plan, Wastewater Treatment and Biosolids Master Plan, and the Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan, at the H2O Go Festival.

For more information about any of these events, visit guelph.ca/events.

About Guelph Water

Guelph is one of the largest communities that rely on groundwater for its drinking water supply. The City’s 2014 Water Supply Master Plan identified water efficiency programs as a top priority for meeting the City’s water use reduction target of 9,147 cubic metres per day by 2038, an amount equivalent to almost four Olympic-sized swimming pools every day. Water use in 2019 was about 38,982 cubic metres per day, enough water to fill over 15 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Visit guelph.ca/water to learn more about water conservation in Guelph.

For more information

Steve Yessie

Water Conservation Program Coordinator

519-822-1260 extension 2189

steve.yessie@guelph.ca