Guelph, Ont., March 31, 2020 – The City of Guelph is acting immediately on the Province of Ontario’s order yesterday to close all outdoor recreational amenities.

Effective immediately, all public and private sports fields, off-leash dog parks and community gardens in Guelph are closed to public use.

Playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, skateboard parks, picnic areas, outdoor community gardens, park shelters, outdoor exercise equipment, condo parks and gardens, the lawn bowling facility and other outdoor recreational amenities are also closed to slow the spread of COVID-19 and encourage people to stay home.

The City has taped off play structures and posted closure signs in community parks to prevent public access. Closure signs will be posted at sports fields shortly.

Green spaces in parks, trails, ravines and conservation areas that aren’t otherwise closed remain open for walkthrough access, but individuals must maintain a safe physical distance of at least two metres (6.5 feet) from others.

Anyone with concerns about the use of any of these facilities should e-mail bylaw enforcement at bylaw@guelph.ca or phone at 519-837-2529.

Anyone with questions about whether businesses are allowed to operate should refer to the Province’s list of essential workplaces and the Stop The Spread Business Information Line at 1-888-444-3659.

For up to date information about closures and cancellations visit guelph.ca or follow the City of Guelph on Facebook or Twitter using #COVID19Guelph.

Tara Sprigg, General Manager

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2610

tara.sprigg@guelph.ca