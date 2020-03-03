UPDATED: Crews responding to a water main break on Eramosa Road at Stevenson Street North

UPDATE: The water main break has been repaired and service is back on for all affected customers. The westbound, curbside lane of Eramosa Road will remain closed to traffic overnight. Repairs to the road will take place Thursday, March 5, weather permitting.

Eramosa Road has been reduced to two lanes

Guelph, Ont., March 3, 2020—City crews are responding to a water main break on Eramosa Road at Stevenson Street North; repairs are expected to be completed by late this evening. There are no health risks as a result of the break.

Eramosa Road has been reduced to two lanes between Stevenson Street North and Metcalfe Street. Please be cautious when approaching the area.

Please follow @GuelphTransit for any service interruptions or route detours.

The City will provide updates at guelph.ca and on Facebook and Twitter should anything change, or once repairs are complete.

