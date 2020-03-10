Construction notice: Wyndham Street North closed starting April 6

Macdonell Street to Quebec Street

About the project

The City is working with J.G. Goetz Construction Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins April 6

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, April 6 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Wyndham Street North closed and detour in effect

Wyndham Street North will be closed from Macdonell Street to Quebec Street to through traffic during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Traffic will be detoured along Macdonell Street, Norfolk Street and Quebec Street. Local traffic will be permitted along Wyndham Street North, however, there will be no through access at 43 Wyndham Street North.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 43 Wyndham Street North during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Macdonell Street and Quebec Street to use the west sidewalk.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit routes 3, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 20 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

jason.robinson@guelph.ca