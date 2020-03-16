Construction notice: Liverpool Street closed starting March 23

Norfolk Street to Dublin Street North

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Ltd. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins March 23

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, March 23 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Liverpool Street closed

Liverpool Street will be closed from Norfolk Street to Dublin Street to through traffic during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Local traffic will be permitted along Liverpool Street, however, there will be no through access at 128 Norfolk Street.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 128 Norfolk Street during construction.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Approximately two (2) on-street parking spots within the construction area will be unavailable.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

jason.robinson@guelph.ca