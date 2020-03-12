Construction notice: Gordon Street lane reductions start March 17

Wellington Street to Surrey Street

About the project

Aecon Utilities will be installing underground cabling on behalf of Bell Canada. This work will cause minor disruption for road users.

Work begins March 17

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, March 17 and take about three days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Gordon Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not expected, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk along Gordon Street will be closed to pedestrians during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Wellington Street East and Surrey Street East to cross to the west sidewalk.

Property access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit bus stop ID 543 (Gordon Street at Wellington Street Northbound) will be closed during construction. Passengers can board the bus at Stop ID 544 (Gordon Street at Nottingham Street).

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

paulo.deoliveira@guelph.ca