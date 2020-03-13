City of Guelph responding to Coronavirus

Guelph, Ont., March 13, 2020—While there are no confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guelph Wellington, the City of Guelph’s Emergency Management Team is working with Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health and Guelph General Hospital to prepare for potential cases of COVID-19 in our community.

We have not declared an emergency, but we are using the City’s emergency response procedures, and we are prepared to activate the Emergency Operations Centre if it is needed.

“While we don’t have any confirmed cases here in Guelph Wellington, we understand that people are reading headlines in other communities and becoming increasingly concerned. Rest assured, the whole team here at the City, including our first responders, is working together to prepare and prevent the potential spread of the Coronavirus in our community,” said City of Guelph Chief Administrative Officer, Scott Stewart.

“Based on the advice of Guelph’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer, City staff have decided to close some facilities to the public and cancel large community events. We know these cancellations are disruptive and inconvenient, but we’re all working to support each other and protect the health of our community,” said Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie.

Prevent the spread

Health officials have provided the following instructions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and other colds and diseases:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth, especially with unwashed hands;

avoid close contact with people who are sick;

cough or sneeze into a tissue, discard it immediately and wash your hands. Otherwise, cough or sneeze into your sleeve, not your hands.

stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading illness to others

avoid close contact – stay one metre (3 feet) from other people.

Closures and cancellations

Based on the advice we received from Guelph’s Medical Officer of Health, the City is closing high-risk facilities and cancelling large community events. The City is waiving cancellation fees and issuing refunds for cancelled programs and events.

Evergreen Seniors and Community Centre

Closed to the public. All programs and events are cancelled until April 30

March break camps

Camps at Guelph recreation centres and Guelph Museums are cancelled

Guelph Farmers Market

Closed to the public until April 30

River Run Centre

Public events at the River Run Centre are cancelled until April 30. Private or closed events will be assessed on a case by case basis, using criteria provided by Health Canada.

Sleeman Centre

Public events at the Sleeman Centre are cancelled. Private or closed events will be assessed on a case by case basis, using criteria provided by Health Canada.

Emerge Eco Market and Guelph H2O Go festival

Postponed until further notice

Guelph Museums

Open, screening visitors. Events will be assessed using criteria provided by Health Canada.

Recreation Centres

Open, screening visitors. Events will be assessed using criteria provided by Health Canada.

Guelph Libraries

Open, screening visitors. Events will be assessed using criteria provided by Health Canada.

March break Wacky Water Week events cancelled.

Public meetings and events

Any public meetings or events hosted by the City will be assessed using Health Canada’s guidance document: Risk-informed decision-making for mass gatherings during COVID-19.

For example, the City may proceed with events where:

Fewer than 250 people are invited or attending

Hand washing and hygiene stations are available

Participants can maintain a one-metre distance from one another

Participants are not older adults or others who may be at greater risk of severe disease

People invited or attending public events are asked to follow Health Canada’s recommendations to protect their health and prevent the spread of colds and diseases.

Flu screening at City facilities

All City administration offices remain open, though we encourage people to consider online services where possible. We are also asking people not to enter a City facility if they have a fever or cough or are likely to have been exposed to COVID-19. Signs issued by Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health will be posted at all City facilities.

Enhanced cleaning

The City has enhanced (more frequent or in-depth) cleaning practices in high-touch areas like public computers, public phones, elevator buttons, washrooms, public-facing counters, door handles, and buses.

Updates and resources

As we receive more information and direction from the Ontario Ministry of Health, and Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health, we will share updates at guelph.ca/emergency and our social media accounts.

You can also subscribe to Alert Guelph or get the app on your phone.

Media Contact

Stacey Hare

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

519-822-1260 extension 2611

519-830-0009 mobile

stacey.hare@guelph.ca