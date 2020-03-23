City following medical officer’s advice to close play structures, skate park, fenced dog park

Guelph continues work to slow the spread Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Guelph, Ont., March 23, 2020–Based on advice from Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health, the City of Guelph is closing all play structures, and skate and fenced dog parks to the public to slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We continue to follow the advice of our Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mercer, and today her direction is to close all outdoor play structures, our skate park and our fenced dog park,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “We have to take physical distancing seriously to protect our individual health and the health of our community. The City will continue to implement the recommendations of our local health unit as they come.”

Signs will be posted on play structures throughout Guelph today. The Peter Misersky dog park and City tennis courts will be locked. The skate park will be closed.

“We’re doing our best to keep you safe and we need your help in following the recommendations of our Medical Officer of Health,” said Scott Stewart, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Guelph. “Please do not use play structures, and if you’re enjoying some outdoor time at parks remember to keep a safe physical distance of two metres from others—no contact sports or large gatherings.”

Anyone with concerns about park use is asked to call City Bylaw at 519-837-2529 rather than taking matters into their own hands or sharing images on social media.

Resources

For up to date information about closures and cancellations visit guelph.ca/emergency.

You can also subscribe to Alert Guelph or get the app on your phone.

Media Contact

Laura Mousseau, Manager, Corporate Communications

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

519-822-1260 extension 2463

226-821-4185

laura.mousseau@guelph.ca